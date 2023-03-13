Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street — not taxpayers — will pay for the SVB and Signature deposit relief plans

March 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Plans announced Sunday to fully reimburse deposits made in the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and the shuttered Signature Bank will rely on Wall Street and large financial institutions — not taxpayers — to foot the bill, Treasury officials said. “For the banks that were put into receivership, the FDIC will use funds from the Deposit Insurance Fund to ensure that all of its depositors are made whole.”

