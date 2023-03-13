(CNBC) U.S. regulators on Sunday shut down New York-based Signature Bank, a big lender in the crypto industry, in a bid to prevent the spreading banking crisis. “We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority,” Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC said in a joint statement Sunday evening.
Regulators close crypto-focused Signature Bank, citing systemic risk
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.