(CNBC) U.S. stock futures inched downward on Thursday night as investors pondered the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking path in light of fresh commentary from central bank speakers. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 37 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.21%, respectively. The major averages are on their way to a positive week. The S&P 500 is up 0.28%, while the Nasdaq has a 0.60% gain. The Dow is up 0.57% on the week.

To read this article: