(CNBC) Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson agreed to pay a $206 million penalty and pleaded guilty to violating the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.S. prosecutors announced Thursday evening. Ericsson had already paid a $520.6 million penalty in 2019 over what New York federal prosecutors said was a “yearslong campaign of corruption.”
