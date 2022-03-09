(Opalesque) The average funding ratio of 19 U.S. publicly listed corporations with more than $20 billion in global pension fund liabilities totaled 93.8% at the end of 2021, up from 86.2% at the start of the year, said a study. According to Russell Investments’ annual analysis of 19 publicly listed U.S. corporations with more than $20 billion in pension liabilities, the impressive increase in the average funding ratio for the “$20 billion club” was attributed primarily to an increase in the discount rate of about 35 basis points.

