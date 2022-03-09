Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(Opalesque) Macro hedge funds led industry-wide gains in February, extending the strong start to 2022 by again posting negatively-correlated gains as financial market volatility surged across equity, fixed income, commodity, and currency markets as Russia invaded Ukraine. The HFRI 500 Macro Index surged +2.9 percent in February, extending the 2022 gain to +4.75 percent, with strong contributions from Commodity, Fundamental Discretionary and Quantitative, trend-following strategies.

