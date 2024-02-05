Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell insists the Fed will move carefully on rate cuts, with probably fewer than the market expects

February 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed in an interview aired Sunday that the central bank will proceed carefully with interest rate cuts this year and likely will move at a considerably slower pace than the market expects. In a wide-ranging interview with “60 Minutes” after last week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Powell expressed confidence in the economy, promised he wouldn’t be swayed by this year’s presidential election.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Founder of American Bitcoin Academy Online Crypto Course Charged with Fraud Targeting Students
  2. Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund rose 1.9% in January as volatility ramped up
  3. UBS beats earnings expectations, announces up to $1 billion share buyback
  4. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 and Dow slide from record highs: Live updates
  5. Palantir stock jumps 19% as AI demand drives revenue beat

Search


Categories