(CNBC) Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has 28 billion reasons to celebrate the company’s gangbuster quarter. As of Friday’s close, Zuckerberg is the richest he has ever been, thanks to a 22% surge in Meta stock that has left him with a $28 billion paper windfall. The CEO now has a net worth of $165 billion, making him wealthier than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

