(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday as the market is poised to kick off the new year following a surprisingly strong 2023 that saw the S&P 500 rally 24%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up just 18 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline. Markets were closed Monday during New Year’s Day. The stock market finished 2023 with a bang as the S&P 500 climbed for nine weeks in a row to end the year, notching its best win streak since 2004.

