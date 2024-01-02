Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Heroes to zeroes in 12 months: How the two biggest crypto billionaires proved the critics right

January 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) After a brutal 18 months of bankruptcies, company failures and criminal trials, the crypto market is starting to claw back some of its former standing. Bitcoin is up more than 150% this year. Meanwhile, Solana is nearly 10x higher in the last 12 months, and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital has also skyrocketed. Crypto-pegged stocks like CoinbaseMicroStrategy and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rose more than 300% in valueyear-to-date.

