Nasdaq 100 futures slide after Intel’s guidance disappoints: Live updates

January 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures slid on Friday morning after Intel issued an outlook that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Futures linked to the tech-heavy index shed 0.71%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.36%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 121 points, or 0.32%. In after-hours trading, Intel’s stock price sunk 10% after the chip manufacturer posted disappointing fiscal first-quarter guidance for the top and bottom lines.

