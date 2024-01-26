(CNBC) Microsoft will lay off around 1,900 employees in its gaming unit, or around 9% of headcount, according to a Thursday memo obtained by CNBC. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that the layoffs were part of a larger “execution plan” that would reduce “areas of overlap,” a little more than three months after Microsoft closed on its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
