Meta passes $1 trillion in market cap

January 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta last exceeded $1 trillion in market cap in 2021, when it was still known as Facebook. It was the company’s first time hitting the milestone. In September 2021, its market cap approached $1.1 trillion. The company’s soaring stock performance comes on the heels of an almost 200% surge last year, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg instituted cost-cutting measures that brought about more than 20,000 job cuts.

