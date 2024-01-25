Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Judge refused to let Binance founder Zhao travel to UAE despite his offer to use equity as security

January 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A federal judge has rejected a request by Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to travel to his home in the United Arab Emirates for the “hospitalization and surgery” of a person in his life even though he offered to post his Binance equity as security for his return to the U.S., a new court filing reveals. The equity was worth $4.5 billion.

