Bitcoin slides after SEC social media account is compromised, sends false ETF approval post

January 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of bitcoin fell during late afternoon trading Tuesday following a false social media post from the X account of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that stated the agency had approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds for trading. The SEC later deleted the post and said its account on X was compromised and it had not approved the ETFs.

