Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC’s account compromise was not ‘due to breach of X’s systems,’ company says

January 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Social media X said late Tuesday it has completed a preliminary probe into the compromised account of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that displayed a false post claiming the SEC had approved bitcoin ETFs for trading. “Based on our investigation, the compromise was not due to any breach of X’s systems, but rather due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the @SECGov.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Digital assets funds see inflows of $151m in first week of 2024
  2. Hedge funds surged in December as inflation and bond yields fell, says HFR
  3. Bitcoin slides after SEC social media account is compromised, sends false ETF approval post
  4. SEC’s account compromise was not ‘due to breach of X’s systems,’ company says
  5. HPE to acquire Juniper Networks for $14 billion

Search


Categories