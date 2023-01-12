Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Paul Tudor Jones, hedge fund billionaire, wants to do away with 'ESG'

January 12, 2023

(CNBC) ESG has become one of the most polarizing topics for companies and across Wall Street. But billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says that a lot of the pushback simply comes down to how it is framed by critics. “ESG is incorrectly characterized,” Tudor Jones said on “Squawk Box” on Tuesday. “Certainly, by what the American public tells us, it should be SGE.” The specific component of “S” that Tudor Jones says should be the focus is workers and job creation.

