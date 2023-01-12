Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Why the Winklevoss brothers are in a $900 million crypto faceoff with Barry Silbert

(CNBC) Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert were both early believers in bitcoin who made a fortune on their investments and built big businesses along the way. For nearly two years, they enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership that made their customers a lot of money. Now, the bitcoin heavyweights are in a bruising war of words that illustrates the depths of the crypto crisis and underscores the risks that were ultimately shouldered by ordinary investors who got caught up in a massively unregulated market.

