(CNBC) The pace of consumer inflation is expected to have fallen slightly in December from the prior month because of a sharp drop in gasoline and energy prices, but the annual rate is still likely to remain uncomfortably high. According to Dow Jones, economists now expect a decline of 0.1% in the consumer price index on a monthly basis, but inflation is still expected to climb at a 6.5% rate from the prior year.
Inflation is expected to have declined in December, but it may not be enough to stop the Fed
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.