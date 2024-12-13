Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Texas House introduces bill to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve

December 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Legislation was introduced in the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve, which could serve as a proving ground for the U.S. Treasury. The proposed bill would enable the state to start building a strategic bitcoin reserve by accepting taxes, fees and donations in bitcoin that would be held for a minimum of five years, Republican state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione announced on an X Spaces event Thursday.

