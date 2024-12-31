(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the final trading session of 2024, following another booming year for Wall Street that hoisted the S&P 500 to its second consecutive annual gain exceeding 20%, spurred by enthusiasm for rate cuts, economic strength and artificial intelligence. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed, while S&P 500 futures edged down 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures lost nearly 0.1%.

