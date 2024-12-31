Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures tick lower as S&P 500 closes out second year in a row with 20% gain

December 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the final trading session of 2024, following another booming year for Wall Street that hoisted the S&P 500 to its second consecutive annual gain exceeding 20%, spurred by enthusiasm for rate cuts, economic strength and artificial intelligence. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed, while S&P 500 futures edged down 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures lost nearly 0.1%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick lower as S&P 500 closes out second year in a row with 20% gain
  2. Last Madoff victim fund payout brings recovery to 94% of Ponzi Victims,
  3. Boeing shares fall after South Korea orders 737-800 inspection
  4. Assets in U.S. exchange-traded funds topped $10 trillion. Here are trends for investors to watch
  5. OpenAI says it needs ‘more capital than imagined’

Search


Categories