Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell says he’s not worried about the Fed losing its independence under Trump

December 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he isn’t worried President-elect Donald Trump will try to politicize the central bank once he takes office in January. The question of Fed independence has come up over the past several months, amid reports that Trump may try to pull strings on monetary policy both by legislation and possibly by installing a “shadow chair” who could undermine Powell’s authority.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed ahead of key jobs report:
  2. There’s an important jobs report coming this Morning
  3. MicroStrategy gives up big gain, turns negative despite bitcoin $100,000 milestone
  4. Pershing Square Holdings to exit Amsterdam listing
  5. Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto ‘czar’

Search


Categories