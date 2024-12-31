Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI says it needs ‘more capital than imagined’

December 31, 2024

(CNBC) OpenAI says that in moving toward a new for-profit structure in 2025, the company will create a public benefit corporation to oversee commercial operations, removing some of its nonprofit restrictions and allowing it to function more like a high-growth startup. “The hundreds of billions of dollars that major companies are now investing into AI development show what it will really take for OpenAI to continue pursuing the mission.

