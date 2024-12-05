(CNBC) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke optimistically of President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, saying he expects a more friendly regulatory environment in the upcoming administration. “I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” Bezos said on stage. “He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation.
