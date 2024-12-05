Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jeff Bezos says he’s optimistic about Trump, will help administration reduce regulation

December 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke optimistically of President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, saying he expects a more friendly regulatory environment in the upcoming administration. “I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” Bezos said on stage. “He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed ahead of key jobs report:
  2. There’s an important jobs report coming this Morning
  3. MicroStrategy gives up big gain, turns negative despite bitcoin $100,000 milestone
  4. Pershing Square Holdings to exit Amsterdam listing
  5. Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto ‘czar’

Search


Categories