(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Wednesday night as investors absorbed a new, sobering reality for financial markets. Trading was volatile after the regular session’s panic surrounding the Federal Reserve’s revised outlook for interest rates next year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 62 points, or 0.15% higher. S&P futures traded just above flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.18%.
Dow futures are little changed after index drops 1,100 points in 10th straight loss:
