Bitcoin heads for nearly 40% November gain as it edges closer to $100,000

December 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of bitcoin is tracking for one of its best months of the year after former President Donald Trump’s election victory catapulted the flagship cryptocurrency to new records consistently throughout the month. Bitcoin is on pace to post a 38% gain for November, according to Coin Metrics, which would make the month its best since February, when it gained 45% following the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs. 

