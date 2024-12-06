Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

There’s an important jobs report coming this Morning

December 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to report Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 214,000 in November, a significant step up from the meager 12,000 gain in October. It will be the last comprehensive look the Federal Reserve will get before its next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18. Markets are betting heavily that the Fed will approve another quarter-percentage-point interest rate cut.

