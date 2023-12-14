Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trade bodies challenge SEC securities lending and short position reporting rules

December 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The National Association of Private Fund Managers (NAPFM), along with the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) and Managed Funds Association (MFA) have filed a lawsuit asking the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to invalidate two rules recently adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that require reporting and public disclosure of securities loans and short selling activity.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SpaceX valuation climbs to $180 billion
  2. Stock futures rise Wednesday night after Dow closes at a record high: Live updates
  3. Fed holds rates steady, indicates three cuts coming in 2024
  4. Citadel to return about $7bn in profit to investors
  5. Trade bodies challenge SEC securities lending and short position reporting rules

Search


Categories