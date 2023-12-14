(Hedgeweek) The National Association of Private Fund Managers (NAPFM), along with the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) and Managed Funds Association (MFA) have filed a lawsuit asking the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to invalidate two rules recently adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that require reporting and public disclosure of securities loans and short selling activity.
Trade bodies challenge SEC securities lending and short position reporting rules
