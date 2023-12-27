(CNBC) An economic decline may still be in the forecast, experts say. The prediction is based on the same factors that prompted economists to call for a downturn in 2023. As inflation has run hot, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. Typically, that dynamic has triggered a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product growth. Some forecasts are optimistic that can still be avoided in 2024.
The U.S. avoided a recession in 2023. What’s the outlook for 2024? Here’s what experts are predicting
