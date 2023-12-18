Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after major averages rally for seven consecutive weeks: Live updates

December 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Sunday night after the three major averages notched their seventh straight week of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a new intraday record, and the Nasdaq 100 had a new closing high.  Futures tied to the Dow industrials added 34 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 futures also inched up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by just 0.02%.

