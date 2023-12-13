(CNBC) OpenAI is valued by private investors at $86 billion, due in part to the popularity of ChatGPT. But if you’re looking for a revenue figure for the red-hot artificial intelligence startup, the latest official number you’ll find is the tiny sum of $44,485 for last year. Federal standards don’t require audited financial statements from nonprofits.
OpenAI's nonprofit arm showed revenue of $45,000 last year, even though company is worth billions
