Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI’s nonprofit arm showed revenue of $45,000 last year, even though company is worth billions

December 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI is valued by private investors at $86 billion, due in part to the popularity of ChatGPT. But if you’re looking for a revenue figure for the red-hot artificial intelligence startup, the latest official number you’ll find is the tiny sum of $44,485 for last year. Federal standards don’t require audited financial statements from nonprofits.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Boaz Weinstein wins lawsuit against BlackRock
  2. Point72 bulks up macro trading teams
  3. Hedge fund exposure to financials at record low
  4. Here’s everything the Fed is expected to do Wednesday
  5. Fed to start cutting rates midyear in 2024 with high chance of soft landing, CNBC Fed survey finds

Search


Categories