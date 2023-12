(CNBC) Meta shares are up 178% for the year, on pace for their best year ever, topping the 105% jump in 2013, which was the year after Facebook’s IPO. The stock rose another 2.9% on Monday to $344.62, its highest in almost two years. It’s now just 10% below its record reached in September 2021, near the peak of the latest tech boom.

