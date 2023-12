(CNBC) Adobe shares dropped more than 6% in extended trading Wednesday after the software maker posted a lighter-than-expected forecast for 2024. Adobe called for fiscal 2024 earnings per share of $17.60 to $18 on $ $21.3 billion to $21.5 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected $18 in adjusted earnings per share and $21.73 billion in revenue.

