(CNBC) People owed a piece of the $2 billion that Wells Fargo has agreed to pay to customers affected by some of its banking practices could soon receive those funds. The nation’s fourth-largest bank reached a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced Tuesday, to resolve customer abuses related to auto lending, deposit accounts and mortgage lending, affecting about 16 million accounts.
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement.
