Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement.

December 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) People owed a piece of the $2 billion that Wells Fargo has agreed to pay to customers affected by some of its banking practices could soon receive those funds. The nation’s fourth-largest bank reached a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced Tuesday, to resolve customer abuses related to auto lending, deposit accounts and mortgage lending, affecting about 16 million accounts.

