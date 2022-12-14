Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried diverted FTX customer funds to donate to political campaigns, authorities charge

December 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal authorities on Tuesday charged FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried with using what they said was tens of millions of dollars of misappropriated customer funds to make illegal political donations to both Democratic and Republican candidates. Prosecutors said one of the reasons he made those contributions was to influence the direction of policies and laws affecting the cryptocurrency industry.

