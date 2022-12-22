(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried Wednesday night traveled to New York, according to the office of the attorney general of the Bahamas, where he is later expected to be arraigned in U.S. federal court, concluding a days-long saga. Bankman-Fried, 30, was indicted in New York federal court on Dec. 9 and arrested three days later by Bahamas law enforcement at the request of U.S. prosecutors.

To read this article: