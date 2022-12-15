Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed raises interest rates half a point to highest level in 15 years

December 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years, indicating the fight against inflation is not over despite some promising signs lately. Keeping with expectations, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%

