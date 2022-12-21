Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ever wonder how much Trump paid — or didn’t pay — in taxes each year

December 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The amount of income, deductions and taxes paid by or refunded to former President Donald Trump while serving in the White House was detailed in a new report released Tuesday night. The report reveals that Trump on his federal tax returns declared negative income in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020, and that he paid a total of $1,500 in income taxes for the years 2016 and 2017. On their 2020 income tax returns, Trump and his wife Melania paid no federal income taxes and claimed a refund of $5.47 million

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Former CEO of Biotech Company CytoDyn with Fraud, Insider Trading
  2. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will fly from Bahamas to U.S. Wednesday to face criminal charges
  3. Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for ‘illegal activity’ including unjust foreclosures and vehicle repossessions
  4. Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — but plans to keep mining
  5. S&P 500 futures rise, helped by Nike and FedEx earnings

Search


Categories