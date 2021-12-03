(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in early morning trading Friday ahead of the November jobs report as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 15 points. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged 0.15% lower.
Stock futures muted ahead of November jobs report as omicron concerns loom; Didi announces plan to delist
