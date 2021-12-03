Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures muted ahead of November jobs report as omicron concerns loom; Didi announces plan to delist

December 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in early morning trading Friday ahead of the November jobs report as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 15 points. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged 0.15% lower.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Pharma CFO and Former Partner with Insider Trading
  2. Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 billion
  3. Nvidia’s $40 billion Arm acquisition is now ‘highly unlikely’ to go through, analyst says
  4. Fed’s inflation pivot could be catastrophic for stocks, fund manager says
  5. Stock futures muted ahead of November jobs report as omicron concerns loom; Didi announces plan to delist

Search


Categories