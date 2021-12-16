Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund industry expected to accelerate out of the pandemic

December 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The hedge fund industry is strategically poised to accelerate out of the pandemic, says a new report by AIMA and KPMG. Hedge funds have learned a lot about the capabilities of their people and their technologies, their relationship with investors, and have positioned themselves for future investment opportunities. These changes will have implications on the business operating model, the report says, but the industry is able to address these challenges.

