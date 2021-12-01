(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers ended the month of October up 1.35% on an equal-weighted basis, and up 0.89% on an asset-weighted basis, said Eurekahedge. Risk assets rallied during the month driven by strong corporate earnings, a continuation of accommodative monetary policy and pick-up in economic activity, despite persistent inflationary pressure.
Hedge fund advanced in October with CTA funds in the lead supported by higher commodity prices
