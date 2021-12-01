Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund advanced in October with CTA funds in the lead supported by higher commodity prices

(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers ended the month of October up 1.35% on an equal-weighted basis, and up 0.89% on an asset-weighted basis, said Eurekahedge. Risk assets rallied during the month driven by strong corporate earnings, a continuation of accommodative monetary policy and pick-up in economic activity, despite persistent inflationary pressure.

