Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A major shift is underway at the Federal Reserve that could see a speedier end to its easy policies

December 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A major shift is underway at the Federal Reserve to begin to remove the central bank’s massive pandemic easing policies, and could see it hike rates sooner than is priced in by markets. Comments by Fed officials suggest the central bank is likely to decide to double the pace of its taper to $30 billion a month at its December meeting next week.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Issues Whistleblower Nearly $5 Million Award
  2. Visa launches crypto consulting services in push for mainstream adoption
  3. U.S. risks 'chilling' regulations on crypto, industry warns Congress
  4. Robinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
  5. BlackRock spreads iShares custody work across Wall Street

Search


Categories