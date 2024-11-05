(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes U.S. presidential election. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched lower by less than 0.1%. Palantir popped 13% in overnight trading on strong quarterly results and upbeat revenue guidance, while NXP Semiconductors fell on a soft outlook due to macro concerns.
