(CNBC) Stock futures are near flat Wednesday night after a huge market rally following Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the presidential election. Traders are awaiting the Federal Reserve interest rate decision Thursday afternoon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 12 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded marginally below flat.
