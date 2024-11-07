Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after major post-election rally as focus shifts to Fed:

November 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are near flat Wednesday night after a huge market rally following Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the presidential election. Traders are awaiting the Federal Reserve interest rate decision Thursday afternoon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 12 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded marginally below flat.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds see higher returns with Democrats in White House, HFR Data Reveals
  2. Stock futures are little changed after major post-election rally as focus shifts to Fed:
  3. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates again Thursday.
  4. Bitcoin surges 10% to a record above $76,000 as Trump victory heralds wider crypto adoption and weaker regulation
  5. Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Tim Cook and other tech leaders congratulate Trump on election win

Search


Categories