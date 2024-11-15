Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures slip as index heads for losing week:

November 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures inched lower Thursday night as investors wondered what’s next for the market after the postelection rally wavered. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 91 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures slipped about 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%. In extended trading, Applied Materials slid more than 5% after posting weak guidance for revenue in the current quarter. Domino’s Pizza jumped more than 7% after Berkshire Hathaway announced a new stake in the pizza chain.

