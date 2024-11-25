Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How tech bros bought ‘America’s most pro-crypto Congress ever’

November 25, 2024

(CNBC) Bernie Moreno’s rise from unsung Ohio businessman to prominent political leader was no accident. His campaign was backed by $40 million from the cryptocurrency industry as part of a highly targeted effort to get friendly candidates elected. In total, crypto-related PACs and other groups tied to the industry reeled in over $245 million, according to Federal Election Commission data. Crypto accounted for nearly half of all corporate dollars that flowed into the election.

