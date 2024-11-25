Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Donald Trump chooses hedge fund executive Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary

November 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President-elect Donald Trump signaled Friday his intention to nominate hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, in a move that puts a seasoned market pro and a close Trump loyalist in a critical economic position. The founder of Key Square Group had been considered a strong favorite for the position along with a few other close contenders including former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and private equity executive Marc Rowan.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. OpenAI gets new $1.5 billion investment from SoftBank, allowing employees to sell shares in a tender offer
  2. Stock futures flat after Dow closes at another record: Live updates
  3. Banana auction billionaire’s $30 million investment in Trump’s crypto token highlights new ways to enrich president-elect
  4. Video platform Rumble plans to buy up to $20 million in bitcoin in new treasury strategy
  5. U.S. stock and bond markets love Trump’s pick of Bessent for Treasury — here’s why

Search


Categories