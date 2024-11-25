(CNBC) President-elect Donald Trump signaled Friday his intention to nominate hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, in a move that puts a seasoned market pro and a close Trump loyalist in a critical economic position. The founder of Key Square Group had been considered a strong favorite for the position along with a few other close contenders including former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and private equity executive Marc Rowan.
Donald Trump chooses hedge fund executive Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary
