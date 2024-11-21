Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in New York with massive fraud, bribery scheme

November 21, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Gautam Adani, chair of India’s Adani Group and one of the world’s richest people, was indicted with seven other men in New York federal court on charges related to a massive bribery and fraud scheme, authorities said Wednesday. Adani and several other defendants are accused in the indictment of having paid Indian government officials more than $250 million in bribes.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Nasdaq 100 futures fall, Nvidia shares slip after earnings report:
  2. Bitcoin climbs, reaching a new all-time high above $97,000
  3. Archegos’ Bill Hwang sentenced to 18 years in prison for massive U.S. fraud
  4. Nvidia nearly doubles revenue on strong AI demand
  5. DOJ pushes for Google to break off Chrome browser after antitrust case

Search


Categories