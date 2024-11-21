(CNBC) Gautam Adani, chair of India’s Adani Group and one of the world’s richest people, was indicted with seven other men in New York federal court on charges related to a massive bribery and fraud scheme, authorities said Wednesday. Adani and several other defendants are accused in the indictment of having paid Indian government officials more than $250 million in bribes.
Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in New York with massive fraud, bribery scheme
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.