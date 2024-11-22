(CNBC)Alphabet shares fell 4% on Thursday, after the Department of Justice called for Google to divest its Chrome browser as a remedy to its antitrust case. The proposed breakup would, according to the DOJ “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet.”
Alphabet shares slide 4% following DOJ push for Google to divest Chrome
