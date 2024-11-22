Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alphabet shares slide 4% following DOJ push for Google to divest Chrome

November 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Alphabet shares fell 4% on Thursday, after the Department of Justice called for Google to divest its Chrome browser as a remedy to its antitrust case. The proposed breakup would, according to the DOJ “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures fall slightly with Wall Street on track for a winning week: Live updates
  2. Citadel’s Ken Griffin says Trump’s tariffs could lead to crony capitalism
  3. Hedge funds bet big on nuclear power amid AI-driven energy demand
  4. Alphabet shares slide 4% following DOJ push for Google to divest Chrome
  5. Bitcoin hits fresh record, marches toward $100,000 as rally continues

Search


Categories