(Opalesque) Wilshire, a leading global financial services firm, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lyxor Asset Management Inc., a U.S.-based investment advisor with $20.8 billion in assets under management, from Amundi, the largest European asset manager. Through this transaction, Wilshire will become a leading provider of hedge fund managed accounts and enhance its alternative investment offering.
