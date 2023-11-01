Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wilshire to acquire Lyxor Asset Management

November 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Wilshire, a leading global financial services firm, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lyxor Asset Management Inc., a U.S.-based investment advisor with $20.8 billion in assets under management, from Amundi, the largest European asset manager. Through this transaction, Wilshire will become a leading provider of hedge fund managed accounts and enhance its alternative investment offering.

